Hariharan gets his first dose of Covid vaccine

Veteran singer Hariharan on Wednesday got his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

By Glamsham Bureau
Veteran singer Hariharan on Wednesday got his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. The 65-year-old singer took to Instagram in the afternoon to share a photograph of himself with the words “I am vaccinated” written in the background.

“Finally got my first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and I feel great! Kudos to the doctors and scientists who have worked meticulously to strengthen our front in the fight against the pandemic. I urge all those eligible to get the vaccine as soon as possible and join the fight! #beatcovid19,” Hariharan wrote.

Several celebrities, who have got their first dose of the vaccine have posted about it on social media, in order to spread awareness.

Recently, veteran actor Anupam Kher got his first dose of the vaccine and shared on Instagram: “Got my #COVID19 first dose vaccination!! Thank you all the doctors, medical staff, scientist and Govt. Of India for making it possible. India Rocks. Jai Ho!”

