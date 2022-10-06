scorecardresearch
Harrdy Sandhu invited by Manchester City team for match

Harrdy Sandhu was recently invited by Manchester City to watch the match

By Glamsham Bureau

After becoming the first singer to be associated with Manchester City Football Club, Harrdy Sandhu was recently invited by Manchester City to watch the match at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Earlier, Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif were also invited by Manchester city.

The singer, who is known for his songs such as ‘Tequila Shot’ and ‘Soch’, and is gearing up for his upcoming espionage film ‘Code Name: Tiranga’, made everyone dance to his popular tracks.

In fact, Manchester city shared a video on their Instagram with the caption: “Hope you enjoyed the match and thanks for visiting Manchester, @harrdysandhu! “

Sharing his experience, he said: “It was such a wonderful experience to watch the match, the cheering of the crowd, and the excitement live in person.”

Harrdy called it the most “memorable day” of his life and added: “I would like to express my gratitude to the entire Manchester City team for inviting and including me in what has to be one of the most memorable days of my life.”

