Harrison Ford-starrer Indiana Jones 5 to release on June 30 next year

Harrison Ford will soon be seen in the fifth instalment of Indiana Jones which is set to debut in theatres on June 30, 2023

By Glamsham Bureau
Hollywood star Harrison Ford will soon be seen in the fifth instalment of Indiana Jones which is set to debut in theatres on June 30, 2023. The actor appeared at the Lucasfilm panel at Star Wars Celebration to make the announcement, reports Deadline.

He told the crowd that the film is almost done and will again feature the music of John Williams. As per Deadline, Williams joined the event to conduct a live orchestra in his Indiana Jones theme before Ford was introduced.

Taking over from Steven Spielberg, James Mangold is at the helm for Indiana Jones 5 with Jez Butterworth and John-Henry Butterworth. Mangold is also co-writing the script. No plot details have been revealed so far. However, Ford, Mangold and executive producers Kathleen Kennedy and Frank Marshall did reveal a first photo from the movie.

The film had originally secured a July 10, 2020 release date and later July 29, 2022, but pandemic delays and Spielberg’s work completing West Side Story sidelined the production.

The film’s ensemble also includes Antonio Banderas, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renee Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann and Toby Jones. Spielberg, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel are producers.

