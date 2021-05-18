Adv.

Mumbai, May 17 (IANS) Composer Harsh Upadhyay says, his latest song “Lad lenge” aims to inspire the youth to come together and fight the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The song is also meant to appreciate frontline workers and create a sense of positivity.

“Audiences should feel the wave of positivity and pride about our frontline workers. Also, the composition is meant to inspire the youth to come ahead and unite together to fight this pandemic along with the government, doctors and nurses of our country and win over it,” he said.

The inspiring number was recently shared by Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan on Instagram. Harsh has worked with Varun as one of the music composers for the actor’s 2020 film “Street Dancer 3D”, where he recreated a song.

On “Lad lenge”, the composer said: “It was already curated by Varun Dhawan and (choreographer) Rahul Shetty before I got a call from them, about creating something of great motivation to dedicate it to our frontline workers. They are the real heroes in today’s world, giving their all out to save lives in this horrific pandemic situation. We wanted to make a short composition which can be used to spread positivity amongst all of us.”

“Lad lenge”, also written by Harsh, has been sung by Divya Kumar.

–IANS

