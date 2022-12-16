Harshvardhan Rane fulfills childhood dream, gifts himself a campervan on b'day

Mumbai, Dec 16 (IANS) ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ actor Harshvardhan Rane has fulfilled his childhood dream on his birthday and purchased a campervan after a wait of 12 years.

The actor has planned to stay in his campervan until his upcoming film ‘Sanam Teri Kasam 2’ releases. He was last seen in ‘Tara Vs Bilal’.

Born on December 16, 1983 in Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh, Harshvardhan is known for his work in Telugu and Hindi films. He made his Hindi film debut in 2016 with ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’.

Having a campervan which has both sleeping and transportation facilities was always on actor’s mind and he was planning to have it for past 12 years. Finally, today on December 16, he managed to purchase it.

He said: “As everyone else does, I love freedom too. Since childhood I just wanted to be unchained. Staying in the nature helps me focus on my films and keeps me connected to mother earth.”

“Since last 12 years, I have been dreaming about owning a campervan which I can live in. It will help me stay outdoors for longer periods as it has a kitchen, washroom, rooftop sleeping area, workstation, wardrobe and storage.”

While briefing about all the features included in his campervan, he added: “I will be able to cook fresh food and connect with local people all over my country and learn about them. The special features in my campervan is a complete gym setup which will help me stay in shape for my shoots so that my directors are also happy.”

On the work front, he has completed the shoot of Sanjay Gupta’s sports drama and is currently working on Bejoy Nambiar’s ‘Dange’, post which he will start work on ‘Sanam Teri Kasam 2’.

–IANS

ila/kvd