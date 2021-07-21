Harshvardhan Rane: Sometimes don't go with the flow

Adv.

Mumbai, July 21 (IANS) Actor Harshvardhan Rane took to social media on Wednesday and shared a video clip of his recent adventure at a riverside.

“Against the flow, since childhood! Sometimes don’t go with the flow,” wrote Rane on his Instagram page.

In the video, the actor is seen jumping into a river and swimming against the flow. The video seems to be captured at a hillside.

Adv.

Rane is an avid social media user and keeps his fans updated with his outdoor adventures. In the past he has given a glimpse of his adventures on the bike, jungle stays, camping beside the river, cooking in a jungle, and many more interesting escapades.

The actor received a lot of questions from his fans asking about the place he has captured in the video.

Harshvardhan was recently seen in the OTT-released film “Haseen Dillruba”. His upcoming film is “Kun Faya Kun” opposite Sanjeeda Sheikh and Lovkesh Solanki.

Adv.

–IANS

eka/vnc