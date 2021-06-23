Vinil Mathew: Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey are stellar performers

Adv.

Director Vinil Mathew has opened up about Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey, the stars of his new film “Haseen Dillruba”, saying they are stellar performers but have different approaches.

“Taapsee and Vikrant are stellar performers with different approaches. Vikrant has a background in theatre, hence he improvises a lot, enjoys rehearsals and attempts multiple takes where he keeps refining and tweaking his performance until he hits the perfect note,” says Mathew.

“Taapsee, on the other hand, is a qualified engineer and perhaps that is why she has a methodical and precise approach to her preparation. She is extremely sharp and perceptive, and maps her character’s layers and trajectory very early on. She then combines this with a lot of spontaneity and her first few takes are absolute gems,” the filmmaker adds.

“Haseen Dillruba” is a mystery thriller set for OTT release. The film co-stars Harshvardhan Rane.