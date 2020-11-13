'Hasseya Da Halla With Jaswinder Bhalla' emerges as winner in TRP race

Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) The comedy non-fiction series, Hasseya Da Halla With Jaswinder Bhalla, rules the small screen, having premiered at the number one slot in Punjab across all channels.

Reliance Big Synergy’s new non-fiction series has premiered at No.1 spot in the market, recording the highest ratings across all channels and shows in the market, as per BARC data.

Talking about the success of the show in Punjab, Rajiv Bakshi, CEO, Reliance Big Synergy, said: “We are thrilled that our show has premiered straight at the number one spot, and would like to thank the viewers of Punjab for their delightful response. We are equally honoured that the show could provide laugh and joy to the audience during these stressful months.”

“To emerge as the market’s number one show on launch is a validation of the passion and rigour of our teams, host and artistes, and Zee Punjabi’s utmost trust and confidence in our abilities and expertise. The show’s success confirms our mission to create impactful shows, and homegrown formats that strengthen our client’s leadership,” Bakshi added.

Amit Shah, Cluster Head North, West and Premium Channels, ZEEL, was also ecstatic about the achievement.

He said: “The success of the show further highlights the strong connect that the channel has established with the Punjabi viewers, as it further strengthens our position in the market. We are glad to have a partner like Reliance Big Synergy who shares our vision of ensuring that viewers get the best in class entertainment.”

Airing from October 24, a family entertainment show is packed with fun and laughter. iit also brings in a lot of celebrity guests.

The show airs on Zee Punjabi.

On the launch of the show, Rahul Rao, Business Head, Zee Punjabi, said: “Our understanding of changing audience preferences during the lockdown showed that consumers are turning towards slice-of-life content, lighthearted comedies and shows, and movies that reflect a spirit of hope and positivity. The show is the perfect mood-lifter for viewers and we are extremely happy it became number one in its launch week.”

To this, Simmi Karna, VP, Content, Reliance Big Synergy, added: “We are delighted with the audience’s reponse. To emerge as number one in a competitive market reflects the teams’ focus and dedication, and Zee Punjabi’s strategic ability to identify a great gap in the entertainment space.”

–IANS

