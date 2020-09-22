Home Bollywood News

HC allows Kangana to make Raut, BMC official parties to her plea

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) The Bombay High Court on Tuesday allowed Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut to include Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and a civic body officer as parties to her plea against the demolition carried out at her office in Bandra on September 9.

Besides Raut, BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation’s H-West Ward’s designated officer Bhagyavant Late was allowed to be made parties by a division bench of Justices SJ Kathawala and RI Chagla.

The matter was posted for next hearing on September 25 after BMC senior counsel Aspi Chinoy sought time as Kangana had made some fresh statements in her affidavit.

Advtg.

In her plea, Kangana has sought HC directions to declare the demolition carried out by the BMC as illegal and demanded Rs two crore as damages from the civic body.

When her lawyer Birendra Saraf submitted a video containing Raut’s speech with alleged threatening comments against the actress, Justice Kathawala said that if Kangana wanted to rely on the clip, then Raut must also get a chance to respond.

“What if he (Raut) says that he did not make these statements or that the video is fabricated? You must give him an opportunity to reply,” the court ruled.

Advtg.

On Saraf’s plea, Late was also included as a party since the officer had handled all the communications pertaining to the illegal construction notice and the subsequent demolition.

The BMC had bulldozed a significant portion of Kangana’s bungalow on the ground that she had made illegal alterations and structural changes in violation of the civic body’s sanctioned plans.

Rushing to the High Court, Kangana’s lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui secured a stay within hours even as the demolition was underway on September 9. She later denied all claims made by the BMC.

Advtg.

–IANS

qn/tsb/bg

Advtg.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Previous articleKim Kardashian might divorce Kanye West over anti-abortion stance, bipolar disorder
Next articleNCB grills Kwan Talent Management CEO, Deepika's manager skips summons (Ld)

Related Articles

News

Kangana Ranaut takes jibe at Deepika Padukone over alleged drug link

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Kangana Ranaut has taken a sarcastic jibe at Deepika Padukone, saying depression is a consequence of drug abuse. Kangana...
Read more
News

Kalki Koechlin comes out in support of Anurag Kashyap

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress Kalki Koechlin has come out in support of her former husband, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who has been accused by budding actress...
Read more
News

Playing Mother Bollywood!

Glamsham Editorial - 0
The Sushant Singh Rajput death is now suspected to be homicide and is being linked to the death of his business associate,...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

HC allows Kangana to make Raut, BMC official parties to her plea 1

Adah Sharma on why martial arts training finds few takers

Glamsham Editorial - 0
New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANS) Actress Adah Sharma is into martial arts, and often shares videos where she can be seen using the Silambam...
HC allows Kangana to make Raut, BMC official parties to her plea 2

Alaya F. on how lockdown provided 'a great learning curve'

HC allows Kangana to make Raut, BMC official parties to her plea 3

Dia Mirza: Never procured, consumed narcotic or contraband substance

HC allows Kangana to make Raut, BMC official parties to her plea 2

'Prison Break' to get season 6, confirms actor Dominic Purcell

HC allows Kangana to make Raut, BMC official parties to her plea 2

Kavita Kaushik denies being part of 'Bigg Boss 14'

HC allows Kangana to make Raut, BMC official parties to her plea 2

SSR to feature in Lord Kartik avatar on artwork in Kolkata...

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks