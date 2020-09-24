Home Bollywood News

HC to take up Rhea, Showik's bail plea on Tuesday

By Glamsham Editorial
HC to take up Rhea, Showik's bail plea on Tuesday 1
Advtg.

Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) Justice S. V. Kotwal of the Bombay High Court adjourned the bail pleas by Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik in a narcotics case for hearing on Sep. 29 next week (Tuesday), their lawyer said here on Thursday.

At the hearing this afternoon, advocate Satish Maneshinde argued that the investigations by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) were without jurisdiction and illegal as the Supreme Court order of Aug. 19 stated that all matters in relation to the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case be transferred to the CBI.

Refuting a submission by Additional Solicitor-General Anil Singh, that the NCB had not been served with a copy of the application, Maneshinde said that it had been served twice.

Advtg.

Terming the case against Rhea as “a witch hunt”, he informed the court that she has been charged for procuring drugs for consumption by Sushant and nothing has been seized from her.

He said the offences for which she had been charged are bailable as Sec. 27A of the NDPS Act is not applicable to the present case as no commercial quantities of drugs were recovered from the siblings.

After hearing Maneshinde, Justice Kotwal asked Singh if the NCB wanted to file a reply and accordingly posted the matter for hearing on Sep. 29.

Advtg.

The Chakraborty sister-brother are presently in extended judicial custody till Oct. 6.

–IANS

qn/ash

Advtg.
Previous articleDeepika, Sara, Shraddha to face NCB on Saturday in drugs case (2nd Ld)
Next articleAt 'Bigg Boss 14' launch, Salman reveals lockdown was his longest break in 30 years

Related Articles

News

Deepika, Sara, Shraddha to face NCB on Saturday in drugs case (2nd Ld)

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor, who were issued summons by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)...
Read more
News

Chats that spelled trouble for Deepika, Shraddha in drugs case probed by NCB

Glamsham Editorial - 0
By Anand SinghMumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) The alleged chat of Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone with her then manager Karishma Prakash in October 2017 was...
Read more
News

Shekhar Suman demands focus on Sushant's death rather than B'wood-drug nexus

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) Actor Shekhar Suman seems disappointed with the way investigation into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput seems to have...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

HC to take up Rhea, Showik's bail plea on Tuesday 2

Kannada TV Anchor in the dock for M'luru drugs case

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mangaluru, Sep 24 (IANS) : The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police of Mangaluru on Thursday reportedly summoned famous Kannada TV anchor, Anushri for her...
HC to take up Rhea, Showik's bail plea on Tuesday 3

Vivek Oberoi back to work amid new normal

HC to take up Rhea, Showik's bail plea on Tuesday 3

Akshay Kumar episode of Bear Grylls' Into The Wild sets record

HC to take up Rhea, Showik's bail plea on Tuesday 3

At 'Bigg Boss 14' launch, Salman reveals lockdown was his longest...

HC to take up Rhea, Showik's bail plea on Tuesday 6

HC to take up Rhea, Showik's bail plea on Tuesday

HC to take up Rhea, Showik's bail plea on Tuesday 3

Deepika, Sara, Shraddha to face NCB on Saturday in drugs case...

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks