'He is forever', South stars mourn Dilip Kumar's demise

Adv.

Hyderabad, July 7 (IANS) Legendary actor Dilip Kumar passed away on Wednesday. He was 98. Several actors from film industries of South India took to social media to pay tribute.

Telugu star Chiranjeevi took to Twitter and wrote: “An Era comes to an END in the Indian Film Industry. Deeply Saddened by the passing of LEGEND #DilipKumar Saab. One of the GREATEST Actors India has ever produced, an Acting Institution & a National Treasure. Enthralled the world for several decades. May his soul Rest in Peace.”

Actor Prakash Raj, who has also worked in several Bollywood films, tweeted: “A legend… an Inspiration… thank you for living a wonderful life #DilipKumar ji… RIP.”

Adv.

Telugu star Venkatesh Daggubati tweeted: “Dilip Kumar Sir is no longer with us! He was and always will be a legend. His legacy will continue to live in our hearts! My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends #ripdilipkumar.”

Oscar-winning sound engineer Resul Pookutty tweeted: “The legend bids Adieu. For me it’s a personal loss, we started our career from you at #FTII Thank you for all those wonderful timeless performances. Rest In Eternal Peace sir”.

Tamil actor Siddharth tweeted: “One of the greatest actors the world has ever known has left us. A giant tree has fallen. I pray for the soul of legend #DilipKumar sahab. I also pray today’s generation learns about and celebrates him. He is forever.”

Adv.

Dilip Kumar had been admitted to the PD Hinduja Hospital on June 30 for a variety of age-related health issues. His funeral takes place in Santacruz on Wednesday.

–IANS

ym/vnc