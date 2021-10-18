Heavy rains continue to lash MP, 1 dead in lightning strike

- Advertisement -

Bhopal, Oct 18 (IANS) Several parts of Madhya Pradesh have experienced heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours and the regional meteorological department in Bhopal has predicted more showers in the next two days. One person has died due to lightning strike in Rajgarh district of the state.

According to the met department, the post monsoon rain in Madhya Pradesh is attributed to low pressure area over north Telangana and adjoining areas with associated cyclonic circulation. It is also a result of western disturbance over south Afghanistan.

There has been heavy rainfall in divisions such as Gwalior, Chambal, Ujjain, Bhopal, Shivpuri, while some other divisions have witnessed light to moderate rainfall.

Senior meteorologist at IMD’s Bhopal office, G.D. Mishra, said, “A low-pressure area was lying north of coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal, and this was bringing moisture to Madhya Pradesh causing rains in different parts.”

“The Northeast part of Madhya Pradesh is likely to receive heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours, while some other parts will receive light to moderate rains. Clouds and showers are expected over several parts of the state till Tuesday,” he further said.

As per the met department’s data, highest rainfall in the last 24 hours was recorded in Shivpuri district (312 mm), Guna (101 mm), Gwalior (71.7 mm), Hoshangabad (56.2 mm), Shajapur (50 mm), Satna (49.8 mm), Bhopal (41.4 mm) and Raisen (41.2 mm). Rain in other districts was recorded below 30 mm.

The IMD has already issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning in four divisions and many districts of Madhya Pradesh.

One person was reported dead due to lightning strike in Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh, while one sustained injury.

