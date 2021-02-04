ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Hema Malini: Intrigued by foreign celebrities making statements about our policies

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Feb 4 (IANS) Veteran actress and BJP MP Hema Malini on Thursday said she feels intrigued by foreign celebrities boldly making statements about India’s internal policies and happenings without knowing much about the country.

“Im intrigued by foreign celebrities to whom our glorious country, India, is just a name they have heard, boldly making statements about our internal happenings and policies! Wonder what they are trying to achieve, and more imptly, who are they trying to please?” Hema Malini tweeted on Thursday.

Hema Malini’s tweet comes after international pop sensation Rihanna, Lebanese-American former adult star Mia Khalifa, US Vice President Kamala Harris’ niece Meena Harris, Swedish environment activist Greta Thunberg and several other foreign celebrities, over the past couple of days, have taken to social media to extend support to the ongoing farmers’ protest in India.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Twitter frenzy broke out on Wednesday after American pop singer Rihanna on Tuesday night posted a news link on India’s farmers’ protest and tweeted: “Why aren’t we talking about this?!”

The tweet triggered widespread outrage from a section of Indian celebrities and netizens, who questioned Rihanna’s credentials and knowledge about India’s internal matters.

This was followed by Thunberg, the celebrity teenager environmental activist, who tweeted: “We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Meena Harris on Wednesday morning, writing: “It’s no coincidence that the world’s oldest democracy was attacked not even a month ago, and as we speak, the most populous democracy is under assault. This is related. We all should be outraged by India’s internet shutdowns and paramilitary violence against farmer protesters.”

Lebanese-American former pornographic actress Mia Khalifa also joined in with a tweet: “What in the human rights violations is going on?! They cut the internet around New Delhi?! #FarmersProtest”

While their tweets got hundreds of likes and retweets from around the world, thousands of Indians including Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut trolled all of them. Bollywood celebrities Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar, Suniel Shetty and a few others also opened up on the ongoing protest by farmers on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement, saying: “Before rushing to comment on such matters, we would urge that the facts be ascertained, and a proper understanding of the issues at hand be undertaken. The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible.”

–IANS

abh/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleAR Rahman to compose for Ishaan Khatter-starrer war drama 'Pippa'
Next articleGovt grants Rs 2.5 lakh to wrestler Sunny Jadhav for training
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Amitabh Bachchan starrer ‘Black’ was way ahead of its time

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan turned nostalgic about his film 'Black'; feels the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film was way ahead of its time.
Read more
News

Katrina Kaif introduces her new ‘gang’ of ‘Phone Bhoot’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Katrina Kaif has started shooting for her upcoming horror comedy Phone Bhoot and, going by pictures she posted she has found a new gang
Read more
News

Kangana Ranaut calls Taapsee Pannu ‘B-grade person’, ‘dumbo’ & ‘freeloader’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
The cold war between Bollywood actresses Kangana Ranaut & Taapsee Pannu came to the forefront again, with the two of them taking jibes at each other...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

SC to hear Sonu Sood’s plea against Bombay HC order

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Supreme Court will hear a plea filed by Bollywood actor Sonu Sood against a Bombay High Court order which dismissed his plea challenging a civic body notice
Amitabh Bachchan & Rani Mukerji in Black

Amitabh Bachchan starrer ‘Black’ was way ahead of its time

Adnan Sami’s son Azaan Sami Khan releases debut solo album

Abhimanyu Dassani

Abhimanyu Dassani: ‘Nikamma’ is an all-out action entertainer

Katrina Kaif gangs up with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi

Katrina Kaif introduces her new ‘gang’ of ‘Phone Bhoot’

Prachee Shah Pandya opens up on her upcoming roles

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021