Hema Malini: Life in Bengal will improve if BJP comes to power

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Jan 28 (IANS) Veteran actress and Bharatiya Janata Party MP Hema Malini feels life of citizens in West Bengal will become better if her party comes to power in the upcoming state legislative elections.

Hema Malini spoke at the launch of an album that has an anthem for BJP’s state campaign. The album has four songs in Bangla and Hindi languages.

Padma Shri Ustad Rashid Khan was also present at the launch, as were singers Ila Arun and Shaan, renowned musician Ustad Akram Khan, kathak exponent Rani Khanam, and several political personalities. The event was organised by Shouvik Dasgupta, founder of Indo Occidental Symbiosis.

At the launch, Hema Malini said: “I would like to congratulate Shouvik Dasgupta for making such energetic and beautiful songs for the upcoming elections. I strongly feel that if BJP comes to power in Bengal, the life of people in Bengal is going to change for the better.”

Elections for 294 seats of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly are scheduled to be held in May.

On film front, Hema Malini was last seen on screen in Ramesh Sippy directorial romantic drama film “Shimla Mirchi”, (2020) along with Rajkummar Rao and Rakul Preet Singh.

–IANS

