Advtg.
Bollywood News

Hema Malini performs havan on daughter Esha Deol's birthday

By Glamsham Editorial
Hema Malini performs havan on daughter Esha Deol's birthday 1
Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Actress and politician Hema Malini performed a havan at her home on the occasion of the birthday of daughter Esha Deol on Monday.

While the mother-daughter duo sat for prayers, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, no priest was physically present. Their family priest conducted the ritual virtually.

Hema Malini took to her verified Twitter account to share photographs of the occasion.

Advtg.

“Esha’s birthday today. I pray for God’s blessings on her to be always happy and loved. As we do every year, we had a small havan at home and I sat with her to conduct the puja as directed by our family priest online. Love you @Esha_Deol my baby,” the actress-politician tweeted.

Commenting on her mother’s tweet, Esha wrote: “love u mama ! You conducted the havan beautifully! Thank u love u @dreamgirlhema.”

Esha, in a separate tweet, thanked everyone for birthday wishes.

Advtg.

“A heart filled with love

A soul filled with gratitude

That’s me !

Advtg.

As I turn a year wiser , stronger and fitter today, I thank you all for the love , blessings and good wishes on my birthday and everyday! My wish for you is that you Stay strong, blessed, happy and healthy!” the actress wrote.

Sharing a birthday wish for Esha, actor Tusshar Kapoor tweeted: “Happy birthday buddy…..to scaling newer heights in life and trailblazing along the way! More power to you! Have a blast! @imeshadeol”

–IANS

abh/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleYami Gautam shares glimpse of ‘filter-free' morning
Next articleJohnny Depp loses libel case over ‘wife beater’ article

Related Articles

IPL

Fit-looking Kapil Dev kills rumours of death with new video

IANS - 0
By Qaiser Mohammad AliNew Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) Cricket icon Kapil Dev found a unique way to kill rumours about his death that floated...
Read more
News

Farah Khan, Ashley Lobo mentor over 200 budding dancers

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Ace choreographers Farah Khan and Ashley Lobo recently held a virtual panel discussion where they mentored more than 200 budding...
Read more
News

Soumitra Chatterjee remains critical, undergoes city angiography

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Kolkata, Nov 2 (IANS) Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee's health condition deteriorated since Sunday evening and the octogenarian thespian underwent city angiography and the third...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Hema Malini performs havan on daughter Esha Deol's birthday 2

Fit-looking Kapil Dev kills rumours of death with new video

IANS - 0
By Qaiser Mohammad AliNew Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) Cricket icon Kapil Dev found a unique way to kill rumours about his death that floated...
Hema Malini performs havan on daughter Esha Deol's birthday 3

E-gaming company MPL is new Indian cricket team's jersey sponsor

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

DC speedster Rabada regains Purple Cap for most IPL wickets

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

Delhi Capitals restrict RCB to 152/7 wkts

Hema Malini performs havan on daughter Esha Deol's birthday 4

Anupam Kher's Twitter family is now 18.1 million strong

Hema Malini performs havan on daughter Esha Deol's birthday 5

SRK to fans: You can't be a loverboy like me without...

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks