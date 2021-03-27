ADVERTISEMENT
Hema Malini sings Shri Krishna bhajans for Holi

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) Veteran actress Hema Malini has lent her voice to a couple of bhajans dedicated to Lord Shri Krishna for the festival of Holi.

The bhajans are titled “Phagun mein shyam rang sang” and “Krishna holi mein rang jao”. On the second bhajan, the actress is accompanied by noted singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan.

Addressing her fans, Hema Malini opened up on the songs: “Radhe Radhe! I wish you all a very happy Holi. On the occasion of Holi I have sung two song, which are written by Kavi Narayan Agarwal and music is by Vivek Prakash. I am more than happy to sing these two beautiful songs, especially the one with Shankar Mahadevan. It is my honour to work with him. I would like to congratulate and thank Zee Music who is releasing the songs. Be safe!”

Informing about the songs, Shankar Mahadevan said: “Jai Shri Krishna and Radhe Radhe and I wish you all a very Happy Holi. This Holi is very special for me because I have sang a song written by Kavi Narayan Agarwal and music by Vivek Prakash releasing under the banner of Zee Music. However, this song is further special for me because I am singing the song with legendary Hema Malini ji and she has sung the song so beautifully. I hope you’ll like this rendition. It is a Holi special song. Stay safe!”

The songs released on Saturday, on YouTube.

–IANS

