Hema Malini's Diwali special with daughter Esha, Shreya Ghoshal, Shankar Mahadevan

Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) Hema Malini and her daughter Esha Deol Takhtani have collaborated with singers Shreya Ghoshal and Shankar Mahadevan for a devotional music video series ahead of Diwali.

While “Lakshmi Ashtakam” is by Hema Malini, her daughter Esha has performed “Lakshmipoojan Vidhi”. A selection titled “Sampoorna Diwali Aarti” has been recorded in Shreya’s voice while “Deepdanam” has been sung by Shankar Mahadevan.

Hema Malini said “Lakshmi Ashtakam” is very close to her heart. “I am really happy with the composition and how it has turned out. It’s a wonderful and powerful track. Hope it brings delight to all the listeners every day and especially during Diwali,” she pointed out.

Advtg.

“I was reached out to sing ‘Sampoorna Diwali Aarti’, composed by the very talented Shreyas Puranik, I was excited. It’s a beautiful selection of aartis that you can listen to all year round but especially during Diwali,” said Shreya.

For Shankar, “Deepdanam” signifies knowledge, celebrates the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness. “Its importance can’t be stressed enough in the times we are living in. Hope it brings light and hope to the lives of all listeners. A very happy Diwali to all,” he said.

Esha said Diwali is a “beautiful and bright festival. We celebrate it with such vigor. I am very happy that people can do a guided ‘Lakshmipoojan’ with me this year and every year. I wish everyone has a very happy and safe Diwali at home”.

Advtg.

–IANS

nn/vnc