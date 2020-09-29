Here’s how action star Vidyut Jammwal gives back

Advtg.

Vidyut Jammwal is Bollywood’s only star to have explored myriad avenues of action in Indian movies. In his recent film Khuda Haafiz, he knocked the ball out of the park by shedding his action hero aura and becoming a common man for the digital screens. If the trend on social media is anything to go by, Jammwal is also the man of the people.

While his fitness game has won hearts of millions of netizens, he celebrates and honours his fans who inspire people with their training routine and art. According to a source, the actor arranged for T-shirts to be distributed to his fan family, coined as Jammwalions before leaving for a vacation.

A source reveals, “For over three years, Vidyut has been sending giveaways to his fans who train with insane determination or those who pursue arts. This year he couldn’t send them at the planned time because of the lockdown. Now that everything is gradually heading to normalcy, he wanted to honour his fans with a token of appreciation for inspiring people around them despite the odds.”

Recently, Vidyut took to his Twitter handle to express gratitude and love towards his fans. He tweets, “Thankyou JAMMWALIONS you stood by me in my long journey , you deserve all my Love and respect…I love you .. More love reaching you soon

The Khuda Haafiz actor is very responsive to his fans and he treasures them. Unlike a lot of stars who choose a day to acknowledge their fans, the action star does so on a daily basis. Despite his busy schedule, Vidyut makes time to interact with his fans every day. After the rave reviews that have been pouring in for the actor and his latest movie, Jammwalions have been relentless in their show of love for the action star.

