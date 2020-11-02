Advtg.
Here’s how Amrita Rao reacted on seeing her baby

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) The first reaction of actress Amrita Rao on seeing her newborn hale and hearty was one of relief, says her sister Preetika.

Amrita and husband, RJ Anmol, were blessed with a baby boy on Sunday morning.

“Amrita, who looked gorgeous all throughout her pregnancy phase, was pretty relieved on finally getting to see her baby hale and hearty. She was planning to have a baby post the shooting of her last movie ‘Thackeray’, and finally it was a dream-come-true moment for her,” Preetika said.

Talking about the baby, Preetika said: “When I saw the baby yesterday for the first time, I couldn’t believe my eyes! I felt I was watching a little baby doll from the toy store.”

“The baby was wrapped beautifully and lay in the cradle and my mom got very emotional when she saw him…Quarantine times were extremely hard for us! When I first got to know about Amrita’s pregnancy, although I was delighted, but the fear of coronavirus was getting to me and within four days the big lockdown was announced,” added Preetika, who couldn’t meet her sister until September due to the lockdown and virus crisis.

Preetika, who is best recalled for her starring role in the TV series “Beintehaa”, continued: “Intuitively the entire family knew it was going to be a boy, in spite of the doctor strictly not disclosing the sex of the child!”

This is Amrita and Anmol’s first child. The actress delivered the baby in the morning and Anmol was with her in the operation theatre all through the delivery.

–IANS

sug/vnc

