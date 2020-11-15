Advtg.
Bollywood News

Here's what 'Ludo' actor Rohit Saraf found alternative for beer

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) Actor Rohit Saraf, who is being lauded for his performance in Ludo, has shared a funny anecdote from the sets.

Taking to Instagram, Rohit revealed that he used Eno, an acidity aid, and an apple flavoured beverage for a scene where he had to drink a beer.

“Ludo BTS| Tried to use appy fizz + eno instead of using actual beer and.. well, nevermind,” Rohit wrote alongside a video of him laughing on seeing a person mixing Eno in his beer mug.

Reacting to the clip, a user commented: “hahaha.”

“Hahaha, you look so cute,” another one wrote.

Speaking of “Ludo”, The Anurag Basu directorial is a dark humour anthology comprising four stories.

Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi and Sanya Malhotra are also seen playing important characters in the movie.

–IANS

sim/sdr/

Paoli Dam: Soumitra Chattopadhyay was the face of Feluda to me...

