Here's why Huma was afraid of Sonakshi misplacing her phone

Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) Huma Qureshi revealed that during the quarantine period in London with the entire cast of ‘Double XL’, she was most scared of Sonakshi Sinha losing her phone.

While sharing the entire incident and talking about her fear, Huma said: “When we went to shoot the film, the pandemic was still going on. We had to quarantine for 14 days in London together as a protocol. We had quarantined together so for the first 1-2 days we respected and were cordial with each other. We three (Sonakshi, Huma, and Zaheer) were already good friends and Manat(Raghavendra) was the new one but since we were doing everything together for the 14 days we became a good quad.”

Huma along with Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal, Mahat Raghavendra and director Satram Ramani are coming on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ to promote their film ‘Double XL’ which is all about two oversized women, played by Huma and Sonakshi.

Huma recalled how the four used to play different games, watch series and record videos and click pictures. The ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ actress once told Sonakshi that if she lost her phone, she will be more worried because of losing all the data in her phone.

“We were playing Ludo and used to watch a lot of series. We used to do sting operations against each other and whenever we used to have fun everyone’s phones used to pop out. We have so much masala against each other that I keep saying if Sonakshi’s phone is lost then I would be the most upset as there are so many videos and pictures of mine with her that I would land in trouble,” she added.

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

