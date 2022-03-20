- Advertisement -
‘Heropanti 2’ director Ahmed Khan says Tiger Shroff is the biggest action hero

By Glamsham Bureau
Tiger Shroff in Heropanti2 poster _ pic courtesy instagram
‘Heropanti 2’ director Ahmed Khan has heaped praise on actor Tiger Shroff, whom he has called the biggest and the youngest action hero the industry has currently.

Ahmed said: “Working with Tiger Shroff always feels like coming home. The way he submits to the story is commendable. He’s the biggest and the youngest action hero the industry has currently.”

He added: “The way he maneuvers complex action sequences and makes them look super effortless, speaks volumes of his constant dedication because this guy really puts his 200 per cent into his work.

“Besides being such an easy going actor to work with, he is the most massy actor in the young lot and that’s another reason its always a rewarding experience working with him!”

The actor has a two films scheduled for the year, including ‘Heropanti 2′, releasing on Eid, and ‘Ganpath’ all set to have a Christmas release.

