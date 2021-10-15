‘Highway Nights’ will qualify for 2023 Oscar consideration

- Advertisement -

Short film Highway Nights starring Prakash Jha & Mazel Vyas, directed by Shubham Singh has been awarded the grand jury prize at Best of India Short Film Festival 2021. The film produced Akhilesh Choudhary along with Shubham Singh, will have theatrical release in Hollywood- Los Angeles, USA and will qualify for the 2023 Oscar consideration. The film also gets eligibility for a television broadcast deal on ShortsTV.

Highway Nights is a heart warming story that talks about woman abuse. The film is about an ageing, overworked lorry driver who gives a lift to a young, chatty sex worker one night and how they develop a bond over a small journey of few hours.

Talking about the same, Prakash Jha said, “I am elated to hear the news and I congratulate the whole team. It’s a film with an important message and I hope the film reaches a wider audience with the theatrical, digital and television broadcast all over the world.”

“It is my first short film and to receive such an acclaim is heartening. I am thankful to Prakash ji to have agreed to act in our film. It’s a moving story that people all over the world can relate to.” Added director Shubham Singh.