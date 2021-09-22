Himansh Kohli: I really look up to Tusshar Kapoor for advice

- Advertisement -

They say friendship in B-town is not real, but over the years we have seen actors and actresses bonding with each other like they are family. And while there are many examples to prove that statement, one such bond that has stood the test of time is Himansh Kohli and Tusshar Kapoor’s friendship.

The former says they have been friends for over 10 years now and he even calls him his brother.

“When I think of a true friend and brother, I think of Tusshar bro. We have known each other for about 10 years now, and our bond has only gotten stronger with time. He is the elder one or I would say wiser in this relation, I really look up to him for advice, learn from his experiences, we chill like no one else does. It’s nice to have someone who likes the same things as you, thinks like you and most of all is pure of heart,” the ‘Yaariyan’ actor said.

For Himansh, friendship means evolution. He said, “Good friends bring out the best in you, they are your most awkward conversation support systems, and you can be your carefree self with them. Friendship is a bond that you share with a selected few people who you really vibe with.”

“Life will be very difficult, boring and almost unbearable without friends. But we are humans and we can adapt to anything. However, I absolutely don’t think there can be a life without friends,” he added.

It’s true that life without friends will be incomplete, but then there are some who don’t believe in friendship. When asked to comment on that, Himansh said, “Some people never learn to trust anybody because of their surroundings or experiences, some people just like their own company better, and some people have very selective friends. But, who am I to judge? People are free to do whatever they feel like.