Himanshi Khurana tests positive for coronavirus

Mumbai, Sep 27 (IANS) Former Bigg Boss contestant Himanshi Khurana has shared that she has tested positive for Covid-19.

On Sunday, she took to Instagram to post a note saying: “I want to inform you all taht I have been tested positive for Covid-19 even after taking proper precautions. As you all know that I was the part of the protest day before yesterday and the area was crowded so I thought to get the test done before I go for my shoot today evening.”

Himanshi also asked those who came in contact with her to get checked for Covid-19 too.

“I jst wanted to inform people who came in my contact to get ur test done & please take proper precautions in d protest. Its my request to all the people protesting to not forget that we are going through pandemic so please take proper care,” she said in the note.

On September 25, she had tweeted photos of farmers and herself from the protests. “We all are with our farmers #KisaanFightsForRight @Khalsa_Aid @BawaRanjit @harbhajanmann,” she had posted on Twitter.

–IANS

nn/in