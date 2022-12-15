Himanshi Parashar to make her Hindi TV debut with 'Teri Meri Dooriyaann'

Mumbai, Dec 15 (IANS) Punjabi actress Himanshi Parashar talks about making her debut in the Hindi TV industry with ‘Teri Meri Dooriyaann’ and shares her fascination for daily soaps since childhood.

Himanshi says: “Since I was a kid, I’ve always adored TV actors. I used to watch so many TV shows along with my mother but not until 2018, I’d never imagined that one day I would be amongst these TV actors. It makes me so happy to be a part of ‘Teri Meri Dooriyaann’.”

She shares how much she enjoyed shooting with the entire cast including Vijayendra Kumaria, Surendra Pal, Avinash Wadhawan, Gouri Tonnk, Vaishnavi Ganatra, Suchitra Trivedi, Roopam Sharma, among others.

“I had no idea that life had so much more to offer to me. When I see the team, the cast, and the final product of what we are shooting, I feel so blessed and lucky that I’m a part of this. I have previously shot for different shows but shooting for this one is a completely different experience which makes it a special one.”

It is a story of two families and how the next generation from both of them falls in love with each other. It is about three couples and how their lives get entangled and the question raised in the mind of the audience is who is going to get along with whom as a partner.

‘Teri Meri Dooriyaann’ will be airing soon on Star Plus.

–IANS

ila/bg