Himanshu Malhotra opens up about upcoming movie 'Shershaah'

Mumbai, Aug 2 (IANS) Actor Himanshu Malhotra will be seen as Major Rajiv Kapoor in the upcoming movie ‘Shershaah’. The actor who is known for his projects like ‘Ek Nayi Umeed-Roshni’ and ‘Nach Baliye 7’ seems enthusiastic about his upcoming project. The film features Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role.

Speaking about the film, Malhotra says: “I was supposed to do a project with Kunal Kohli and casting director Jogiji took my audition for the same. But that did not happen and I got called for a different audition from Jogiji again. I was not aware that it is for the film ‘Shershaah’ and Sidharth Malhotra will be playing the title role.”

The film is directed by Vishnuvardhan and co-produced by Karan Johar. It is all set to release on August 12 on Amazon Prime.

While talking about his character and shooting experience in Kargil and Palampur, the actor says his role involved a lot of physical training and in fact he got injured on the sets. But overall for him this entire experience was amazing and he enjoyed it a lot.

He shares: “Lot of physical training was required and my knees and elbow got hurt during the shoot. Shooting in Kargil and Palampur was great fun. All the war scenes were shot in Kargil. Wearing the Indian Army uniform and playing a Major’s role is a different feeling altogether.”

The 39-year-old actor revealed about the entire schedule of working in Kargil and the various restrictions that were imposed. He adds: “We were all surrounded by the Army unit and that was an overwhelming experience. They were guiding us. I remember during our Kargil schedule, due to various restrictions, we were not allowed to step out and we would jam together post pack-up. The mobile network was not good, so we all used to entertain ourselves with live music and that was an enthralling experience.”

Himanshu is full of praises for his co-star Sidharth Malhotra as he calls him an excellent actor and very down to earth person. “I feel Sidharth has portrayed Vikram Batra’s role excellently. He has absolutely no airs about his stardom and knows his skill very well. Sidharth is also a Punjabi like Vikram Batra so they look similar as well,” he concludes.

–IANS

ila/kr