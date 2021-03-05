ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Hina Khan droolworthy stylish floral outfit

Hina Khan never fails to leave a mark with her stunning posts on social media

By Glamsham Editorial
Hina Khan droolworthy stylish floral outfit
Hina Khan droolworthy stylish floral outfit
ADVERTISEMENT

Hina Khan never fails to leave a mark with her stunning posts on social media. She took to her Instagram, posing in a floral co-ord set.

She opted for a white co-ord set with indigo-coloured big floral motifs all over it. . She teamed the outfit with beige sandals and delicate pieces of layered gold chains and a few rings on her fingers. She left her hair open and opted for minimum makeup for the overall look. 

Needless to say, we are crushing on her looks. Check out the photo below.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleNiti Taylor glows in sky blue dress paired with pink turban
Next articleBenedict Cumberbatch: Spies are interesting meat, drink for actors
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Fashion n Lifestyle

Hina Khan glows in her monday motivation outfit

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Hina shared a photo on Instagram in which she flaunts her glowing skin
Read more
Fashion n Lifestyle

Hina Khan is a vision in white

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Hina looks hot in the white dress with a plunging neckline
Read more
Fashion n Lifestyle

Hina Khan flaunts her monochrome jacket in a black dress

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Hina Khan recently posted a monochrome pictures of herself. She is looking gorgeous in this outfit.
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021