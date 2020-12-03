Bollywood News

Hina Khan paints the seaside pink in scorching bikini photo-op

By Glamsham Editorial
Hina Khan paints the seaside pink in scorching bikini photo-op
Mumbai, Dec 3 (IANS) Actress Hina Khan hit upon the perfect pose to grab her fans by the eyeballs on Thursday. In her latest Instagram photo, Hina is a picture of oomph in pink bikini.

Going by her recent photos, Hina has been having the time of her life in Maldives. In her new bikini photo-op, she soaks up the sun in a pink bikini with pink, blue and white straps.

The comment section is not surprisingly flooded with fire and heart emojis, while many fans described the image simply as “hot”.

Earlier, Hina shared photos on a beach in easy-breezy dresses. Her fans aren’t complaining. In fact, in October, Hina garnered a following of 10 million on Instagram.

The “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” star is known for participating in the popular reality show “Bigg Boss”. She also recently starred in the supernatural show “Naagin 5”.

–IANS

nn/vnc

Hina Khan paints the seaside pink in scorching bikini photo-op

Hina Khan paints the seaside pink in scorching bikini photo-op

Hina Khan paints the seaside pink in scorching bikini photo-op

