Hindi dubbing on Allu Sirish's mind

Hyderabad, Aug 19 (IANS) Actor Allu Sirish, who will soon be seen in upcoming Telugu love story ‘Prema Kadanta’, shared an interesting poll on his Instagram stories.

He asked his followers of should he start dubbing his films in Hindi on his own.

Sirish’s 2019 film ‘ABCD: American Born Confused Desi’ was eventually dubbed in Hindi and had become one of the highest rated dubbed Telugu films on Television.

The actor uploaded a clip from ‘ABCD’ and wrote in Hindi text: “I like my voice. Should I start dubbing in Hindi?”

Within an hour of positing this, 80 percent of his followers gave him a positive feedback.

Sirish was seen earlier this year, in the music video of Hindi track ‘Vilayati Sharaab’.

–IANS

ym/rs