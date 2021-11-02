Hitesh Bhojraj on his struggles and interest in exploring south films

- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Actor Hitesh Bhojraj made his debut with ‘Class of 83’ as ‘Vishnu Varde’ and was recently seen in ‘Ek Thi Begum 2’ playing a gangster named ‘Ashwin Surve’ and he talks about the challenges of establishing himself by carving his own niche and his future aspirations.

Sharing about the challenges he faced on establishing himself in the industry he says: “I don’t come from a family with film background so I had no contacts. I believed in my hard work and my talent. It is challenging for all actors in the start, we have to face rejection on a daily basis and that rejection is very personal, one learns along the way to not let it affect you.”

He further adds: “I don’t think the struggle ever stops, just that people stop calling an actor a struggler after that one hit. Struggle is a part of every job every business even homemakers struggle on a day to day basis, just that a working actor who does not have a big hit in his or her kitty will be termed a struggler and frankly I get very annoyed by the same.”

He says he is open to work in different industries like the south: “I would love to explore different working environments, for me the role should excite me, if it does the language doesn’t matter, in fact I have done advertisements in Telugu and Kannada and I’ve had a lot of fun doing them.”

