Amazon to launch Rojin Thomas’ Malayalam family drama ‘#Home’

Amazon Prime Video today announced the exclusive global premiere of #Home, a light-hearted and thought-provoking family drama on 19th August. Produced by Vijay Babu of Friday Film House and helmed by writer-director Rojin Thomas, the Amazon Original Movie boasts of an incredibly talented cast including Indrans, Sreenath Bhasi and Vijay Babu in lead characters, along with Manju Pillai, Nalsen, Kainakary Thankaraj, KPAC Lalitha, Srikanth Murali, Johny Antony, Pauly Wilson, Maniyan Pillai Raju, Anoop Menon, Aju Varghese, Kiran Aravindhakshan, Chithra and Priyanka Nair in pivotal roles.

‘#Home’ is the story of a humble but technologically-challenged old man, Oliver (essayed by Indrans), who tries constantly to keep up the closeness with his two sons, who are hooked to social media like any other millennial. The film focuses on a socially relevant and relatable theme with a light-hearted and beautiful narrative.

Actor-Producer Vijay Babu said, “With #Home our focus was solely to highlight a socially relevant topic with a point of view portrayed in such a way that it leaves viewers with a food for thought. The beautifully relatable characters have been carefully weaved into the narrative and presented in a light-hearted way that will make for a perfect family watch. We are glad that the film releases on Amazon Prime Video and will reach a global audience allowing them to revel in watching Malayalam cinema.”

Writer-Director Rojin Thomas said, “#Home is an attempt at depicting a much relevant topic in today’s times, the dynamics of a family that is unknowingly trapped in the artificial web in the ever-evolving digital age. I am delighted to present our fruit of hard work and passion on a global streaming service like Amazon Prime Video and are optimistic that the audience will take away the right message from the film.”

“The high-anticipation for soon-to-launch Kuruthi and unprecedented success of recent Malayalam movies on our service is a testament of the rising affinity for this cinema across the country,” said Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video, India and further continued, “We are extremely glad to collaborate with Friday Film House again and support us in our continued efforts to bring well-crafted stories from Malayalam industry to a larger audience on Amazon Prime Video. With an emotionally stirring plot and authentically nuanced storytelling, #Home will make for an ideal film for the entire family to watch together and will certainly tug at their heartstrings!”