Bollywood News

Horror gets an audio twist

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, March 17 (IANS) Horror as a genre has always worked on the growing entertainment platform of audio storytelling, and fans who like to listen to scary stories and leave the rest to imagination can now look forward to the return of the hit show “Chhupe Saaye”, as well as a brand new show, “Woh Dikhayi Deti Hai”.

Titled “Chhupe Saaye: Haivaniyat” the second season of the popular show is a modern adaptation of the age-old lore of Dracula.

“Audio is a fantastic medium for the horror genre. With ‘Chhupe Saaye: Haivaniyat’ (season 2) we have attempted to give our audience a taste of not just horror, but of classic and the cult figures who have immortalised monstrosity in human nature. Horror as a genre has evolved tremendously among the Indian audience, and there’s only more we can do from here,” said Indrani Chakrabarti, creative director of “Chhupe Saaye”.

The new show “Woh Dikhayi Deti Hai” is written by Vishal and Renu Watwani, and directed by Manish Dongardive. It is the story of Dr. Piyush, who has been blessed with a rare gift — of seeing spirits and ghosts. In the wake of a tragic accident, he meets the ghost of a nurse named Niti, who can not only see him but can also touch him. Niti was murdered in the same rural hospital where Piyush works but she doesn’t know who killed her and how. She seeks his help to find her murderer. Soon, Piyush and Niti realise their souls are entwined in more ways than expected.

The two shows have been launched on the platform Audible.

