How Anthony Hopkins, wife Stella stayed busy during Covid lockdown

By Glamsham Editorial
Los Angeles, Nov 3 (IANS) Hollywood star Anthony Hopkins and his wife Stella have been doing their bit amid the Covid-19 lockdown, including rescuing a kitten.

Stella, who married Anthony in 2003, spoke to The Ritz Herald about their life and about how they have been keeping themselves occupied amid the pandemic, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“Tony and I are both highly driven people. We simply can’t sit still. We love to work, and we are conscious of the people in our lives that we employ, so we have to stay busy. We plant seeds of goodness where we can. We even rescued a kitten during this quarantine -– we love animals. We help where we can,” she said.

The 82-year-old actor and his wife have recently collaborated on a fragrance line called AH Eau de Parfum to support the charity No Kid Hungry.

“We wake up every morning recognising how blessed we are to be alive and healthy. We care for our loved ones and we strive to appreciate everyone around us. Like Tony says, ‘We’re all fighting a great battle.’ And, we don’t think of our projects as work. It’s not work when you love what you do,” Stella said.

–IANS

dc/vnc

