How Arvind Kejriwal documentary 'An Insignificant Man' was shot

New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) An Insignificant Man, the documentary that chronicles the rise of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from social activist to political bigwig, has completed three years. Co-directors Khushboo Ranka and Vinay Shukla recalled working with Chief Minister Kejriwal on the project.

“Convincing Arvind Kejriwal was easy. He was a newbie who was trying to get his political party off the ground and he was just surprised that we were interested in shooting with him every day,” recalled Ranka and Shukla, speaking to IANS.

“Initially, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) thought we were college students doing some college project. So they were like ‘shoot whatever you want but don’t disturb anyone’. Only with time did they realise that we were filmmakers and in it for the long run. We shot over 400 hours of footage and then edited it down to a 90-minute film,” the co-directors said, about the docu-film produced by Anand Gandhi.

–IANS

sim/vnc