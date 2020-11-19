Advtg.
Bollywood News

How Arvind Kejriwal documentary 'An Insignificant Man' was shot

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) An Insignificant Man, the documentary that chronicles the rise of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from social activist to political bigwig, has completed three years. Co-directors Khushboo Ranka and Vinay Shukla recalled working with Chief Minister Kejriwal on the project.

“Convincing Arvind Kejriwal was easy. He was a newbie who was trying to get his political party off the ground and he was just surprised that we were interested in shooting with him every day,” recalled Ranka and Shukla, speaking to IANS.

“Initially, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) thought we were college students doing some college project. So they were like ‘shoot whatever you want but don’t disturb anyone’. Only with time did they realise that we were filmmakers and in it for the long run. We shot over 400 hours of footage and then edited it down to a 90-minute film,” the co-directors said, about the docu-film produced by Anand Gandhi.

Advtg.

–IANS

sim/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleAus coach Langer backs Richardson's decision to pull out of series
Next articleJane Seymour upset over not getting to play 25-year-old on screen
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

How Arvind Kejriwal documentary 'An Insignificant Man' was shot 1

Jane Seymour upset over not getting to play 25-year-old on screen

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Los Angeles, Nov 19 (IANS) Actress Jane Seymour was upset when someone played her young version of her character recently.Seymour was upset about her...
How Arvind Kejriwal documentary 'An Insignificant Man' was shot 2

How Arvind Kejriwal documentary 'An Insignificant Man' was shot

How Arvind Kejriwal documentary 'An Insignificant Man' was shot 3

Aus coach Langer backs Richardson's decision to pull out of series

How Arvind Kejriwal documentary 'An Insignificant Man' was shot 4

Hazlewood wants D/N Test at Adelaide, says hold it later

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

Oz coach Langer backs Richardson's decision to pull out of series

How Arvind Kejriwal documentary 'An Insignificant Man' was shot 5

Ashwin still valuable in T20 Internationals: Kaif

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks