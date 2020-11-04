Advtg.
How Ayushmann wished wife Tahira on Karwa Chauth

By Glamsham Editorial
Chandigarh, Nov 4 (IANS) Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is currently busy shooting in Chandigarh for his new film, took out a moment to wish his wife Tahira Kashyap a happy Karwa Chauth on social media.

The actor posted a picture flaunting the letter “t” written in Hindi on his palm. The alphabet denotes the first letter of Tahira’s name.

“#Karwachauth,” he captioned the post.

Meanwhile, Tahira also shared a picture of self-applied mehendi on her Instagram account.

Tahira wanted to make snowflakes for her mehendi design, but it turned out to look like coronavirus!

“Karva chauth in times of corona! Honestly had set out to make snowflakes ( paucity of time leads to this kind of self art) until someone pointed out why would you make coronavirus!! Now blame it on my skills or mind being clouded constantly by this stupid virus wishing you all a very happy corona free #karvachauth #gocoronago,” she wrote.

Tahira and Ayushmann got married in November 2008. The couple has a son, Virajveer, and a daughter, Varushka.

