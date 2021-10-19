How Danny Sura did his own stunts in 'Vidrohi'

- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Oct. Oct 19 (IANS) Supremely talented, suave with a sophisticated charm, thats Danny Sura for you. A British-Indian actor, Danny has been forever in love with Bollywood and been a part of the entertainment industry for over a decade.

The actor has worked in memorable films such as ‘Hindi Medium’, the TV series ‘Bose: Dead/Alive’ and the OTT show ’21 Sarfarosh: Saragarhi 1897′. And now, he is back in yet another show on Disney+ Hotstar titled ‘Vidrohi’, where he will be seen essaying the role of an antagonist named Fletcher.

Set in the pre-Independence era, the story is about two states fighting against the oppressive British regime and its tyrannical policies.

The show boasts of tastefully executed fight sequences between the main lead Sharad Malhotra and Danny’s character. What’s interesting is that the actor has taken the onus of doing the stunts on his own to lend an authenticity to his characters and make the world of ‘Vidrohi’ more believable.

Talking about the show’s fight sequence, Danny told IANS: “It was my first action scene and as a method actor I wanted to cash in on this opportunity and perform it on my own.”

Doing his own stunts, however, came with its share of struggle marked by a minor accident. “It was my first scene with Sharad and I was tied up to a crane that was hanging me upside down,” Danny recalled. “As the shoot continued, my head got a bit light, even before I realised it, the crew noticed that there was blood rushing down to my head.”

But as an actor, Danny added, “you have to give it your all so that the shot is right!” Then he struck a philosophical note, saying: “Pain and discomfort is temporary. What is shown on TV is forever!”

The actor was quick to note that stuntmen are among “the biggest assets of our industry” and he had immense respect for them.

“They are our industry’s unsung heroes as they endure and go through a lot.” Danny said, and added: “We often don’t take fighting scenes seriously when we watch them on screen. It takes a lot of hard work to perform even the smallest fight. I appreciate the efforts of our stuntmen.”

Even as ‘Vidrohi’ gets a positive audience response, the actor’s slate looks crowded, with his next feature film with Tannishtha Chatterjee titled ‘Rani Rani Rani’. Also, his first international film titled ‘Footprints on Water’, where he will be seen working with seasoned actor Adil Hussain, is due for release next year.

–IANS

srb/ksk/