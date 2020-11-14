Advtg.
Bollywood News

How Fatima Sana Shaikh plans to make Diwali weekend special

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 14 (IANS) Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh is super excited that her film Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is the first Bollywood film to release theatrically post lockdown, and that too on the Diwali weekend.

She plans to take her friends and family to the theatre to watch the film together to celebrate Diwali.

“I will take my friends and parents to the theatre to watch our film, ‘Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari’. This is one of the first film that is releasing in the theatres as the theatres reopens, so I am excited. I hope the film earns well, I mean quite a ‘bhari’ amount at the box office. This is such a special Diwali for me because two of my films are released now!” she said, referring to the fact that she is also a part of Anurag Basu’s anthology Ludo that had an OTT release over the festive weekend.

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari directed by Abhishek Sharma also features Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh, Annu Kapoor, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, Abhishek Banerjee.

