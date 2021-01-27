ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

How Janhvi Kapoor reacted to idea of 'work from home'

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Jan 27 (IANS) Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor doesn’t seem to like the concept of working from home very much, going by a new post on social media.

Janhvi posted a string of pictures on Instagram, sitting in front of a laptop and looking disinterested. She weras a thick jackeyt and sips on her drink.

“Work from home they said. It’ll be fun they said,” she wrote as the caption.

The actress was last seen in the digitally-released film “Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl”.

She will next feature in “Good Luck Jerry”, which has begun shooting in Punjab. Directed by Sidharth Sengupta and written by Pankaj Matta, the film also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Meeta Vashishth, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh. Her other films lined up are “Roohi Afzana” and “Dostana 2”.

–IANS

dc/vnc

