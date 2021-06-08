How Jessica Alba, Cameron Diaz inspired Payal Ghosh

Adv.

Payal Ghosh is honing a lot of skills for her upcoming role in the film “New York To Haridwar”, it seems. After recently saying that she was taking lessons in pole dancing for the film, she now claims she is trying a hand at taekwondo for the role.

If she claimed she watched Jennifer Lopez in “Hustlers” to fine-tune her pole dancing skills, she says she would watch films like “Charlie’s Angels” and “Fantastic Four” and draw inspiration from Cameron Diaz and Jessica Alba and Cameron Diaz to ace the stunts.

“Taekwondo is refreshing. It’s a great way to keep in shape. I would watch movies like Charlie’s Angels, Fantastic Four and was so inspired to see the likes of Jessica Alba and Cameron Diaz ace their action moves. I have got an opportunity now and I jumped onto it,” Payal declared.

Adv.

She added: “I read their interviews and I understood that they learnt a form of martial arts and mostly Taekwondo. It’s a great mix of strength and agility and involves movement of both hands and feet. (I am) Absolutely loving it.”

She has been taking online sessions and would take sessions in person once lockdown lifts for the Rajeev Chaudhari directorial.