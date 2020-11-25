Advtg.
How Kiara Advani aced Ghaziabadi lingo for 'Indoo Ki Jawani'

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 25 (IANS) Actress Kiara Advani had to learn the distinct local lingo of Ghaziabad for her upcoming starring role in Indoo Ki Jawani.

Kiara plays a girl from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, in the Abir Sengupta directorial, which revolves around her misadventures with dating apps.

“Abir knew exactly how he wanted Indoo to walk and talk. Since he has also written the dialogues of the film it made the process easier. We spent a couple of months before commencing shoot prepping for the character and creating a fun and quirky Indoo, her style of talking and dialogue delivery is distinct and easily identifiable,” Kiara said.

Abir makes his directorial debut with “Indoo Ki Jawani”, set to release in theatres on December 11. The coming-of-age comedy also features Aditya Seal and Mallika Dua.

Kiara was recently seen in the Akshay Kumar-starrer horror comedy “Laxmii”. She is currently shooting for “Jug Jugg Jeeyo”, which also stars Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and YouTube sensation Prajakta Koli, who makes her Bollywood debut with the role. “Jug Jugg Jeeyo” is directed by Raj Mehta, who shot to fame directing “Good Newwz” last year.

Aditya has earlier appeared in films like “Namaste England”, “Tum Bin II”, “Student Of The Year 2” and “Purani Jeans”.

