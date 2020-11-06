Advtg.
Bollywood News

How Priyanka Chopra avoided wardrobe mishap on Miss World stage

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Los Angeles, Nov 6 (IANS) Actress Priyanka Chopra says she had to hold her dress up after winning the 2000 Miss World title because the tape holding it had come off!

“The year 2000 and I won Miss World, my dress was taped on to me. By the time I won at the end I was sweating so much ’cause it was so stressful that the entire tape came off,” Priyanka said.

“The whole time while I was doing my walk or whatever when I won, I kept my hands like this in a namaste, which people thought was a namaste but actually was holding my dress up. So uncomfortable!” she added.

Advtg.

Priyanka made the revelation in a weekly digital show, PEOPLE in 10, while looking back at her most uncomfortable red carpet looks. She also shared how she managed to overcome an uncomfortable red carpet moment at the 2018 Met Gala.

“My second Met Gala outfit was this blood-red Ralph Lauren beautiful outfit with the gold hood. But the corset under that thing, I couldn’t breathe. I felt like it reshaped my ribs. So hard to sit during dinner and I obviously couldn’t eat too much during that night,” she said.

The actress also shared how, with age, she has been able to embrace a lot of aspects of her personality.

Advtg.

“I’m very ambitious. When I was first growing up, I thought that that was seen as not really a good thing when a woman was too ambitious. And slowly over time, I realised that was my strength,” she said, adding that marriage was something that she didn’t always picture for herself.

“For a really long time, I was like, I don’t know. Being married was such an alien thought. But (now) I am so comfortable with it,” said the actress, who is married to American singer Nick Jonas.

–IANS

Advtg.

sug/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleHow IPL table toppers have fared on way to finals
Next articleElli AvrRam plays pool in bikini by the beach

Related Articles

News

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas look deeply in love in Karwa Chauth photos

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Priyanka Chopra on Thursday shared a couple of photographs on Instagram, of her Karwa Chauth celebrations with husband Nick Jonas at their residence here.
Read more
News

Priyanka Chopra celebrates 20 years of Miss World win and film debut

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 4 (IANS) Actress Priyanka Chopra on Wednesday celebrated 20 years of her Miss World pageant 2000 win, and subsequent entry into films.Priyanka...
Read more
News

A tribute to Shah Rukh Khan on Burj Khalifa, SRK feels humbled

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan got a special tribute on the iconic tower Burj Khalifa on his birthday. The Bollywood star was humbled...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

How Priyanka Chopra avoided wardrobe mishap on Miss World stage 1

Kriti Kharbanda down with malaria

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) Actress Kriti Kharbanda has been diagnosed with malaria. Bored of resting, she has asked fans to send her memes.The actress...
How Priyanka Chopra avoided wardrobe mishap on Miss World stage 2

Elli AvrRam plays pool in bikini by the beach

How Priyanka Chopra avoided wardrobe mishap on Miss World stage 3

How Priyanka Chopra avoided wardrobe mishap on Miss World stage

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

How IPL table toppers have fared on way to finals

How Priyanka Chopra avoided wardrobe mishap on Miss World stage 3

After Poonam Pandey, Milind Soman's nude pic creates stir in Goa

How Priyanka Chopra avoided wardrobe mishap on Miss World stage 3

Kajol wishes to donate extra kilos

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks