How Ram Kapoor’s costume was inspired by Javier Bardem’s character

By Glamsham Editorial
Ram Kapoor
Actor Ram Kapoor says he took cue from villains in the films of Coen Brothers while bringing alive his act as an assassin recently.

Kapoor essays the cold-hearted assassin Lovely Singh in the digital film, “Bahut Hua Samman”. Among other quirky traits, he is seen wearing the same shirt all through the film.

“Lovely Singh is one of the most unique characters I have ever played. His USP is he is unpredictable and will keep you guessing about his next move. He intentionally puzzles people before going in for the kill. I was blown away by the character and had to give this a nod,” the actor said.

“The character wears the same costume throughout the movie, which is inspired by Javier Bardem’s character in ‘No Country For Old Men’. Lovely Singh is an unpredictable assassin and heavily influenced by the Coen Brother villains. I had the best time portraying this character that has so many iconic references from world cinema,” he added.

Written by Avinash Singh and Vijay Narayan Verma, the film is a satire on the politics and corruption that depicts the reality of the nation in a humorous way. The film also features Sanjay Mishra, Abhishek Chauhan, Raghav Juyal, Nidhi Singh, and Namit Das, and is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.  –ians/sug/vnc

