Advtg.
Bollywood News

How Scarlett Johansson became an instant parent

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Los Angeles, Nov 14 (IANS) Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson says essaying the role of a parent has been an invaluable part of her career.

Last year, the actress played the role of a mother in Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit.

“I never had a child in film before, and (recently) I made two films that I have kids that are suddenly like 10 or 11 years old. So, I became kind of like an instant parent. But I think for actors, of course, there’s all different ways of getting yourself to where you need to go,” she said.

Advtg.

“Being a parent myself was invaluable. It was incredibly helpful, (I) had a sort of empathy for Rosie’s (her role in Jojo Rabbit) plight that I may not have had the same insight otherwise. So, yeah, it was just a joy to play. She’s a very warm, warm, lovable character that I think just felt very comfy to me. I wanted that to come across, that she was just comfortable and kind of sugary and warm,” she added.

Based on the novel “Caging Skies” by author Christine Leunens, “Jojo Rabbit” is about a lonely German boy named Jojo and how his world view changes when he finds out that his mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a young Jewish girl in their attic.

The anti-hate satire brings forward the vivid imagination of Jojo, and his experiences through fantasy and his imaginary friend Adolf Hitler. Waititi is seen playing the role of the imaginary Hitler. The movie got six Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Supporting Actress. “Jojo Rabbit” will air on Star Movies in India.

Advtg.

–IANS

sug/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleJameela Jamil used to be a misogynist
Next articleSigourney Weaver feels proud that 'Alien' still resonates with people

Related Articles

News

Taika Waititi: I’m probably the best actor

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Los Angeles, Nov 13 (IANS) Filmmaker Taika Waititi feels he is a great actor, and that is why he likes to take up acting...
Read more
News

Scarlett Johansson weds comedian Colin Jost in private ceremony

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Los Angeles, Oct 30 (IANS) Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson has tied the knot with comedian Colin Jost in a private ceremony.The news was confirmed...
Read more
News

Scarlett Johansson secretly ties the knot with Colin Jost

Omkar Padte - 0
Scarlett Johansson has secretly tied the knot with Saturday Night Live's Colin Jost at an "intimate ceremony"
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

How Scarlett Johansson became an instant parent 1

Children's Day: Back to school with TV stars

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 14 (IANS) Telly actors walked down memory lane and recalled their fond memories from school on the occasion of Children's Day on...
How Scarlett Johansson became an instant parent 2

Sigourney Weaver feels proud that 'Alien' still resonates with people

How Scarlett Johansson became an instant parent 2

How Scarlett Johansson became an instant parent

How Scarlett Johansson became an instant parent 2

Jameela Jamil used to be a misogynist

How Scarlett Johansson became an instant parent 2

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari: Wobbles between satire and slapstick (IANS Review;...

How Scarlett Johansson became an instant parent 6

Warner and Burns to open in Tests vs India: Langer

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks