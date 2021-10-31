How Siddhant Chaturvedi overcame hydrophobia for 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'

- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Oct 31 (IANS) After a stunning debut as the rapper MC Sher in ‘Gully Boy’, Siddhant Chaturvedi will be next seen in ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’. But working in a rib-tickling comedy is not always a bed of roses as one has to work and wade through certain challenges in the fast-paced environment of filmmaking and this was the case with Siddhant as well.

The actor who plays new ‘Bunty’ recently revealed that he overcame hydrophobia while filming the romantic track ‘Luv Ju’ with debutant Sharvari.

- Advertisement -

Shedding light on the incident, the actor said, “Actually no one knows that I’m hydrophobic! So, when I was told that ‘Luv Ju’ will have a sequence where Sharvari and I have to shoot underwater, I got very scared. But, as I have learnt from my parents, if you do have a phobia or a fear, you have to address it and win over it.”

The actor left no stone unturned to work on his fear as he adds, “Despite my fear to enter the water, I remember going for swimming lessons before I shot ‘Luv Ju’. I had to do this for many days and first learn swimming (sic). Slowly, I felt more confident that I could do the underwater sequence.”

- Advertisement -

“I kept going for swimming training and when the day to shoot this sequence finally arrived, I was fully ready. Not only did I pull this sequence off without feeling afraid, but I also lip synced underwater! It’s a big victory for me as I overcame my childhood fear”, he concluded.

–IANS

- Advertisement -

aa/kr