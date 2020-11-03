Advtg.
Bollywood News

How SRK helped Burjkhalifa composer DJ Khushi establish his name

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

BY SIMRAN SETHI

New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) Dj Khushi, who is currently being lauded for composing the Burjkhalifa song for the upcoming Akshay Kumar-starrer, Laxmii, has opened up on his journey so far, and how the tag of being the official deejay of superstar Shah Rukh Khan helped him carve a niche in the music industry.

“There was hardly any social media when I started deejaying. Getting a number of any celebrity was a huge task at that time. When I came to Bombay from Delhi, I used to sit at Bandstand for hours and used to look at SRK’s house and dream of working with him one day,” Khushi told IANS.

Advtg.

He recalls getting his “golden opportunity” during the making of “Ra.One”.

“He (SRK) was looking for a deejay for the remix of his song ‘Chammak challo’. I sent my entry through a friend of mine. SRK saw my work and picked my version for the remix of the track. That’s how my association with him started and then I continued working with him. He gave me the tag of his official deejay,” said Khushi.

“The tag of official deejay of SRK has helped me a lot. Working with him definitely worked in my favour. The tag helped me to build my image and get more work. It also helped me to make good connections in the industry. SRK plays a big role behind my success. I thank him for seeing talent in me and giving me good opportunities in life,” he added.

Advtg.

DJ Khushi, whose real name is Khushi Soni, hails from Delhi and has been in the profession for over 15 years. Interestingly, he never wanted to be a deejay.

“I never wanted to be a deejay. I wanted to go to America and settle there. I even got through at the University of Pittsburgh, but my Visa got rejected due to the 9/11 attacks,” he claimed.

“I went into depression and started going out for parties to overcome it. My parents were fed up of me coming home late at night from the parties. Then I thought why not become a deejay and get a legal permission to party. I did not want to study more, so I got into deejaying and started working as a deejay,” he added.

Advtg.

“I learnt everything on the field. It took time to grow and reach here. I did only a 20-hour course and it wasn’t enough to become a professional deejay. I made mistakes and learned from them. Life is the biggest teacher. There’s still a long way to go, but right now I am on the top of ‘Burjkhalifa’,” quipped DJ Khushi.

(Simran Sethi can be contacted at simran.s@ians.in)

–IANS

sim/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleViolinist Krishnan passes away, Modi says void in music world
Next articlePak actress Madiha Imam recalls making her film debut in India

Related Articles

News

Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon to kick start shoot for Bachchan Pandey

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Akshay Kumar along with actress Kriti Sanon, director Farhad Samji and the rest of the unit will fly to Jaisalmer to kick start shoot for Bachchan Pandey in a charter for a marathon schedule of over 2 months.
Read more
News

SRK to fans: You can't be a loverboy like me without spreading love

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Monday evening took to his verified Twitter account and shared a video thanking fans...
Read more
News

When SRK did the Lungi Dance on his birthday

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Make Love Not Porn founder Cindy Gallop on Monday evening shared a video from five years ago where she is...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

How SRK helped Burjkhalifa composer DJ Khushi establish his name 1

FIR against BIG B over KBC question

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Lucknow, Nov 3 (IANS) An FIR has been lodged against superstar Amitabh Bachchan and the makers of his popular show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' for...
Kanye West to appear on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' post-election

Kanye West to appear on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ post-election

How SRK helped Burjkhalifa composer DJ Khushi establish his name 2

Pak actress Madiha Imam recalls making her film debut in India

How SRK helped Burjkhalifa composer DJ Khushi establish his name 3

How SRK helped Burjkhalifa composer DJ Khushi establish his name

How SRK helped Burjkhalifa composer DJ Khushi establish his name 3

Violinist Krishnan passes away, Modi says void in music world

Bigg Boss Season 14 Nikki Tamboli, Jaan Kumar, and Eijaz Khan's best friends no more, read on to know why!

Bigg Boss Season 14: Nikki Tamboli, Jaan Kumar, and Eijaz Khan...

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks