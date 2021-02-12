ADVERTISEMENT

Iranian beauty Elnaaz Norouzi just wrapped up shooting for her forthcoming flick ‘Sangeen’ in London and the actress called it a crazy experience.

The unit has been shooting in London amidst tough weather and the actress reveals that it was not easy to shoot in the extreme cold especially because she was not wearing a lot of clothes on the set.

However, Elnaaz also revealed how her co-star Nawazuddin Siddiqui inspired her to carry on shooting for ‘Sangeen’ by citing the example of Leonardo DiCaprio’s Oscar-winning film ‘The Revenant’.

Elnaaz shared, “My experience of shooting in London was quiet crazy! I am not supposed to reveal too much about the film but I am not wearing much of clothes and there are many scenes where I am out in the cold! Everytime we had to go for a shoot outside in the snow, Nawaz sir would always tell me, remember The Revenant, remember The Revenant,’ and I would say, okay if they can do it in that cold, I can do it here!”

Elnaaz Norouzi is all praise for her co-star Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The actress added: “My experience of working with Nawazuddin Siddiqui has obviously been amazing, have no other words to say. I don’t know how am I going to go back to India and stop being with this family. Nawaz sir is amazing, that’s all I can say!”

Reportedly, Elnaaz Norouzi had been shooting all night long until 6 a.m., everyday for the film. On Thursday, after the shoot wrapped up, Elnaaz shared a candid picture of herself along with director Jaideep Chopra.

The actress wrote, “Last day of shoot for #Sangeen and this picture depicts the exact feelings I had throughout this film with the best director I could have had @ijaideepchopra. I really can’t wait for you all to see this movie…@nawazuddin._siddiqui.”

The Jaideep Chopra directorial film starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Elnaaz Norouzi is slated for a year end release. –ians/abh/rt