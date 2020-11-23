Advtg.
How typhoon in Tokyo helped Prajakta Koli bag 'Mismatched'

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) A typhoon in Tokyo helped Prajakta Koli bag the role of the female protagonist in the new web series Mismatched, recalls the social media influencer-turned-actress.

“I was supposed to be on a flight to Tokyo around the same time that the audition for the series was going to be. Then, Tokyo was hit by a typhoon and my flight got delayed by four hours. So, I went for the audition directly from the airport without my hair done or make-up, and in the clothes I was travelling in, which was a sweatshirt and sweatpants. I was wearing my glasses and I literally dashed into the audition room, gave the audition, dashed back because I had to catch my flight, with zero expectations,” recalled Prajakta.

The series also features Rohit Saraf, and has released on Netflix.

