How Vidyut Jammwal put together 'Sanak: Hope Under Siege' on his own

Mumbai, Oct 21 (IANS) Vidyut Jammwal is undoubtedly one of the biggest action stars in Bollywood. His stunts, grit and the constant pursuit for excellence in action is unparalleled. His latest action thriller ‘Sanak: Hope Under Siege’ has garnered much love from the audience.

The novel action sequences, edge-of-the-seat narrative, amazing performances and the nerve – wracking experience the movie offers seem to have clicked with the audience. Naturally, Vidyut is thrilled with the amazing response that the film has been receiving across the globe.

But, there’s an interesting story behind the making of Sanak – Hope Under Siege. Generally, a director casts the actors to translate the story on paper into a reel life experience. However, with Sanak, things were a little different. Here the lead actor got the director to put together the film. Not many people know but, it was Vidyut who had fixed a meeting between Sanak’s director Kanishk Varma and the film’s producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

Shedding light on the incident, the actor said he has known the Kanishk for quite some time. He said, “Kanishk has been a friend since our Delhi University days. He used to study with my brother. I have known him for more than a decade now.”

He adds that having known the director for such a long time and having spent time with him, he had complete faith in his capabilities and that’s what pushed him to take the matter further with the producer.

The actor said, “We had been hanging around together and I have always believed that he is supremely talented and when you have people who you can see have talent then why not work with them. So I introduced him to Vipul sir and he eventually came on board for ‘Sanak’.”

Also starring Chandan Roy Sanyal, Neha Dhupia and debutant Rukmini Maitra, ‘Sanak: Hope Under Siege’ is a Vipul Amrutlal Shah production, directed by Kanishk Varma and is presented by Zee Studios in association with Sunshine Pictures Pvt Ltd and is available to stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex.

–IANS

aa/kr