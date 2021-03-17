ADVERTISEMENT
Hrithik Roshan’s banter over Samosas

The actor with the Greek-God-looks Hrithik Roshan creates a storm every time he shares a picture of himself

By Glamsham Editorial
Hrithik Roshan (photo credit: instagram)
The actor with the Greek-God-looks Hrithik Roshan creates a storm every time he shares a picture of himself. The actor has now shared yet another photo from probably an ad shoot at his residence.

The actor shared two new pictures and his fans can’t believe his claim in the caption. It talks about the actor’s love for samosas.

Sharing the picture, which shows him concentrating hard while working on a laptop, he wrote in caption, “Don’t be fooled by the serious face. It’s a menu. #itakemyfoodveryseriously #missinmysamosas.”

A fan commented on the post as if not convinced by the actor’s claim, “You want us to believe u eat samosas.” The Krrish actor replied to the fan, “Is there anything better?”

Another fan commented, “That nose is so sharp, it could actually cut the potatoes for your samosas.” This also earned a reply from the actor who wrote, “comes with collapsible nostrils.”

Another comment read, ” AND YOU ARE THE MEAL!”, to which the actor replied with a mouth open emoji – 😮

The actor is said to be much disciplined with his diet. However, a throwback to an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show where Hrithik had professed his love for samosas. It was actually his first cheat meal post the strict diet he had to follow for War. In his previous tweets as well, we have seen him express his love towards samosas, something he can never compromise on!

On the work front, the actor will now reunite with War director Sidharth Anand for their next, titled Fighter. He would be starring alongside Deepika Padukone for the first time.

